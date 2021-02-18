China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign

FeaturedInternationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 110,675,901
    World
    Confirmed: 110,675,901
    Active: 22,639,995
    Recovered: 85,589,634
    Death: 2,446,272
  • USA 28,462,464
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,462,464
    Active: 9,359,281
    Recovered: 18,600,389
    Death: 502,794
  • India 10,962,086
    India
    Confirmed: 10,962,086
    Active: 140,994
    Recovered: 10,664,971
    Death: 156,121
  • Brazil 9,979,276
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,979,276
    Active: 786,648
    Recovered: 8,950,450
    Death: 242,178
  • Russia 4,125,598
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,125,598
    Active: 382,360
    Recovered: 3,661,312
    Death: 81,926
  • UK 4,083,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,083,242
    Active: 1,632,854
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,387
  • Italy 2,765,412
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,765,412
    Active: 384,501
    Recovered: 2,286,024
    Death: 94,887
  • Turkey 2,616,600
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,616,600
    Active: 84,729
    Recovered: 2,504,050
    Death: 27,821
  • Germany 2,368,621
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,368,621
    Active: 135,362
    Recovered: 2,165,900
    Death: 67,359
  • Pakistan 567,261
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 567,261
    Active: 24,176
    Recovered: 530,597
    Death: 12,488
  • China 89,806
    China
    Confirmed: 89,806
    Active: 520
    Recovered: 84,650
    Death: 4,636

The Chinese government defended its use of Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, following a report that it had used its growing social media presence to spread disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Associated Press investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, found that powerful political figures and allied media in China as well as the US, Russia and Iran flooded the globe with disinformation about the virus.

The report, published earlier this week, said that Chinese officials went on the offensive in reaction to a narrative — nursed by former US President Donald Trump among others — that the virus had been manufactured by China. Experts have largely ruled out that possibility.

 

Hua, asked about the AP report at a daily Foreign Ministry briefing, said that some people in Western countries, such as the US don’t want to hear China’s objective and true voice.

“They are afraid that more people will learn the truth, so that they can no longer spread false information unscrupulously and do whatever they want to mislead and monopolize international public opinion,” she said.

China, in turn, has played up reports that the virus was circulating outside of the country before the outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting it may have been brought in from elsewhere.

 

Determining where the virus started is likely to take years of research and may never be known. Most scientists say the most likely scenario is it was first carried by bats in southwest China or neighboring Southeast Asia, and then spread to another animal before infecting humans.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.