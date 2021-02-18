Wistron to resume production soon says Karnataka Minister

-
Bengaluru, 19/2: The Taiwan based company Wistron which is a manufacturer for Apple Inc. will resume production at Kolar in Karnataka in the next few days, state Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Thursday.
The factory at Narasapura in Kolar district had been shut since December 12 when about 4,000 employees vandalised the facility over wage-related issues.
The company had removed its vice-president overseeing the India operations, admitted that some workers not being paid correctly or on time and had apologised for the lapse.