Here’s the Reason Behind ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ going off-air

Mumbai, 25/1: Several media reports on Sunday were doing the round about ‘The Kapil Sharma’ going off-air. But none of the reports presented the reason behind the cancellation of the show.

According to the news Portal DNA, there is no plan to revamp the show’s format. The show is a fan favorite. The audience participation was one driving factor for the show. Also, no major Bollywood film is releasing now, hence no celebrity is coming to the show for promotion. The makers felt that this is the ideal time to go off-air till things go back to normal.

The Kapil Sharma Show ran nearly for two years and was on a break due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

