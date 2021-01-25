Former Bigg Boss Contestant found Dead

-
Bengaluru, 25/1: Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and Actress Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead on Monday. Her body was recovered at an old-age home and rehabilitation center in Bengaluru. According to various reports, it is a case of suicide.
Jayashree was battling with depression for a long time. She had hinted at ending her life in her social media handle.
Jayashree’s death has shocked the fans and Kannada film Industry. Many fans and celebrities took to social media to pay their last respects.