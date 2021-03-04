-
Antigua, 4/3: West Indian Captain became the third International player to hit six sixes in an over. Previously, South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs and India’s Yuvraj Singh had achieved the same feat.
On Thursday, West Indies took on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20i at Antigua. Chasing a mediocre target of 132. West Indies was in trouble at 62-4. Pollard in the sixth over of the match smashed Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dhananjaya for 6 sixes, Ian Bishop in the commentary box exclaimed in joy, “HERSCHELLE GIBBS, YUVRAJ SINGH, YOU HAVE COMPANY”.
West Indies chased down the target in 13.1 overs losing 6 wickets. Pollard top-scored with 38 runs off 11 balls., Jason Holder supported him with 28 runs.
Watch Pollard’s Six Sixes Here:
"HERSCHELLE GIBBS, YUVRAJ SINGH, YOU HAVE COMPANY" 🔥🔥🔥
Ian Bishop nailing the call, again. @windiescricket
MORE >>> https://t.co/B6bj4EdkCG #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/27MpH5Ucmj
— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 4, 2021