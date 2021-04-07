ଭାରତରେ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଚାଲିଛି ବିଶ୍ୱର ଉଚ୍ଚତମ ରେଳ ବ୍ରିଜ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କ’ଣ ରହିଛି ଏହାର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ରତା

-
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୭ା୪: ଭାରତୀୟ ରେଳବାଇ ଜାମ୍ମୁକାଶ୍ମୀରରେ ନିର୍ମାଣ କରୁଛି ବିଶ୍ୱର ଉଚ୍ଚତମ ରେଳ ବ୍ରିଜ୍ । ପ୍ୟାରିସର ଏଫେଲ ଟାୱାରଠାରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏହି ବ୍ରିଜର ଉଚ୍ଚତା ୩୫ ମିଟର ଅଧିକ । ୨୮ ହଜାର ୬୬୦ ମେଟିକ ଟନ ଇସ୍ପାତ ଏହି ପୋଲରେ ବ୍ୟବହୃତ ହୋଇଛି । ଚେନାବ ନଦୀ ଉପରେ ୧୩୧୫ ମିଟର ଦୀର୍ଘ ପୋଲଟି ନିର୍ମାଣ ଚାଲିଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ବର୍ଷ ଏହି ବ୍ରିଜର ନିର୍ମାଣ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମାପ୍ତ ହେବ ବୋଲି ରେଳବାଇ ମହାପ୍ରବନ୍ଧକ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।