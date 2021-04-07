Flipkart Sale Offer on Realme 8 Pro with 108MP Camera, Super AMOLED Display and Snapdragon 720G Processor, You Can Buy at EMI of just ₹ 865

108MP camera Super AMOLED Display and Snapdragon 720G SoC Featured Realme 8 Pro in Flipkart sale with EMI Offer: Mobiles Bonanza Sale has started on Flipkart. In this cell, many smartphones are getting attractive discounts and other offers. If you want to buy a cheap phone with 108MP camera, then you can buy Realme 8 Pro in this cell, which is available. The phone has features like 108MP camera, 4,500mAh battery, Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Let’s know its price and details of special offers on it.

Realme 8 Pro Display

The Realme 8 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch ull-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, which offers a 90.8 screen to body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1000nits brightness.

Realme 8 Pro Specifications

The smartphone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which comes with the Adreno 618 GPU. The phone has the option of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Storage can be increased with the help of micro SD card.

Realme 8 Pro Camera

The device comes with a quad rear camera setup, whose main lens is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Apart from this, the phone has an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 2MP macro shooter and 2MP black and white sensor. The company has a 16MP lens at the front.

Realme 8 Pro Battery

The Realme 8 Pro smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery, which comes with 50W SuperDart charging. The smartphone works on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme 8 Pro Price

The 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Realme 8 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999. At the same time, the phone’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999. This phone comes in Infinite Black and Infinite Blue color. The smartphone can be purchased at a standard EMI of Rs 865 per month. Apart from this, an exchange offer of up to ₹ 16,500 and 5% cashback on the device is available on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.