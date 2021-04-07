ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ରେକର୍ଡ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଲା କରୋନା: ବଢ଼ିଲା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଠ ସହ ନିକଟତର

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୯୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୫୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୩୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 6th April

New Positive Cases: 791

In quarantine: 459

Local contacts: 332

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 17

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 48

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 14

