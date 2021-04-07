ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ରେକର୍ଡ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଲା କରୋନା: ବଢ଼ିଲା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା, ଆଠ ସହ ନିକଟତର

-
World
133,034,420
WorldConfirmed: 133,034,420Active: 22,859,006Recovered: 107,289,168Death: 2,886,246
-
USA
31,560,438
USAConfirmed: 31,560,438Active: 6,867,957Recovered: 24,122,221Death: 570,260
-
Brazil
13,106,058
BrazilConfirmed: 13,106,058Active: 1,209,910Recovered: 11,558,784Death: 337,364
-
India
12,801,785
IndiaConfirmed: 12,801,785Active: 843,442Recovered: 11,792,135Death: 166,208
-
Russia
4,597,868
RussiaConfirmed: 4,597,868Active: 276,727Recovered: 4,220,035Death: 101,106
-
UK
4,364,529
UKConfirmed: 4,364,529Active: 315,384Recovered: 3,922,263Death: 126,882
-
Italy
3,686,707
ItalyConfirmed: 3,686,707Active: 555,705Recovered: 3,019,255Death: 111,747
-
Turkey
3,579,185
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,579,185Active: 387,043Recovered: 3,159,475Death: 32,667
-
Germany
2,912,636
GermanyConfirmed: 2,912,636Active: 220,274Recovered: 2,614,500Death: 77,862
-
Pakistan
700,188
PakistanConfirmed: 700,188Active: 64,373Recovered: 620,789Death: 15,026
-
China
90,341
ChinaConfirmed: 90,341Active: 248Recovered: 85,457Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୯୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୫୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୩୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 6th April
New Positive Cases: 791
In quarantine: 459
Local contacts: 332
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 17
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 48
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 14
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 7, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୪ ହଜାର ୬୪୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୪୧୬ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୪୨୫୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
22. Nawarangpur: 23
23. Nayagarh: 7
24. Nuapada: 31
25. Puri: 43
26. Rayagada: 14
27. Sambalpur: 45
28. Sonepur: 7
29. Sundargarh: 147
30. State Pool: 27
New recoveries: 266
Cumulative tested: 9244574
Positive: 344647
Recovered: 338416
Active cases: 4255
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 7, 2021