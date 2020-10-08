Himanshi Khurana won the battle against COVID-19

There is good news for the fans of Himanshi Khurana, a famous superstar singer by the name of ‘Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai’ and a contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi Khurana has won the battle against Corona. The prayers of millions of fans were effected and she has returned home after being discharged from the hospital. Himanshi himself has given this good news to his fans. On 29 September, when the amount of oxygen in the body was worked, Himanshi was admitted to the hospital. Now after about a week, the singer was finally discharged from the hospital.