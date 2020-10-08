India’s Coronavirus fight people driven : PM Modi

New Delhi, 8/10: The number of corona infections continues to rise. At this point, we have to be careful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a “mass movement” today. In this regard, Modi tweeted that it is not right to be lax in the law until the medicine arrives. Modi has launched the campaign in view of the upcoming festivals and cold weather.

He also said that India’s Coronavirus fight is people-driven and gets great strength from COVID warriors.