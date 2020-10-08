Indian Airforce Day , See the images of IAF parade

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
On the occasion of the 88th foundation day of the Indian Air Force, Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria assured the country that the brave hearts of Sky are ready for every situation. Air Force aircraft performed tricks after the IAF Chief’s address and national anthem on the occasion of 88th Foundation Day.

