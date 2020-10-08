Indian Airforce Day , See the images of IAF parade

On the occasion of the 88th foundation day of the Indian Air Force, Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria assured the country that the brave hearts of Sky are ready for every situation. Air Force aircraft performed tricks after the IAF Chief’s address and national anthem on the occasion of 88th Foundation Day.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020