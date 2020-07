Actress Hina Khan is back on the small screen. The actor will be seen playing ‘sarvasestha naagin’, and the same will be revealed during the finale of the latest season.

The video uploaded by Colors informs the audience that the biggest secret is set to unravel in the coming episodes.

The post read, “Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera! #Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par.”