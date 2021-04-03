“Hindi Medium” Actress Saba Qamar calls off marriage

COVID-19 Updates World 130,844,897 World Confirmed: 130,844,897 Active: 22,664,970 Recovered: 105,328,902 Death: 2,851,025

New Delhi, 3/4 (Odisha Bhaskar): In a shocking development, Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has called off her marriage with Azeem Khan.

In a statement, Saba wrote ” “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realize the bitter realities!”

She also added, “I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: ‘I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone.”

After Saba’s statement, Azeem Khan took to Instagram to accept his fault for the break-up.