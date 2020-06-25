Hindustan Uniliver to drop Fair from Fair & Lovely

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi,25/6: After receiving massive backlash, the Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever has decided to drop Fair word from its brand Fair & Lovely which will be a major rebranding in recent times. They will also not use the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products. They will also embrace a more inclusive vision of beauty.

