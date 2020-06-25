Why Delhi Daredevils didn’t pick Virat Kohli?

After India won the Under-19 World Cup in 2008, all under 19 players came into the player draft including Virat Kohli. Delhi Daredevils decided to pick Pradeep Sangwan instead of Virat Kohli and Virat was signed by RCB and the rest is history.

According to former IPL COO, DD didn’t pick Virat because they already had many batsmen like Virendra Sehwag and AB de Villiers.

Kohli is one of the most successful batsman in the IPL and has scored 5412 runs in 169 innings at an average of 37. That includes six tons as well. On the other hand Sangwan played 39 matches in the IPL while picking up 35 wickets at an economy of 8.79