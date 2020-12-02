Hip injury prevents Kagiso Rabada from playing in the upcoming England series

New Delhi(Cape Town), 2/12: Kagiso Rabada, the South African fast bowler is set to miss the One Day International(ODI) series with England after suffering a right hip strain. South Africa will play against England in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 4 November 2020. The official statement from the South African Cricket board confirmed the news and added that the speedster will require three weeks to heal from the injury. He would be released from the South African team’s bio-secure ‘bubble’ to begin rehabilitation with a view to being fit for a Test series against Sri Lanka starting on December 26, 2020.