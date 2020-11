Hirakud is all set to host Eco-retreat from December 1

The first edition of Eco-retreat was successfully hosted by the Odisha government on Ramchandi beach in Konark. Now Odisha government is all set to organize the amazing festival at five tourist destinations in the state, including Hirakud, Badmul (Satkosia), Nalitapatia (Bhitarkanika), and Daringbadi.

The Eco Retreat Hirakud will be organized at Balbaspur along the Ramchandi beach from December 1 till February 28.