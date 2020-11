Angul, 8/11: In a shocking turn of event, a tahsildar allegedly made two villagers to do sit-ups for not wearing the mask. This incident happened in the Angul district of Odisha. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to them, they were asked to deposit a fine of Rs 500 for not properly wearing the mask. As they are reluctant to pay the fine, the Tahasildar made them sit up for 10 times.