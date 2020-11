Bhubaneswar, 8/11: International hockey player Namita Toppo will be awarded the prestigious Ekalabya Award for 2020. She was unanimously announced as the 26th Eklabya Award winner at a meeting of the Ekalabya Award Jury today. She will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the coming days in compliance with all the rules of the COVID restriction.