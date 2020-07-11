Home Isolation SOP for Asymptomatic And Mild Symptomatic COVID-19 Cases released by BMC

Bhubaneswar,11/7: Coronavirus cases are on a rise in the state capital. To contain the spread of Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar, BMC has issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases.

The BMC said in its SOP that patients from non-slum areas, who are asymptomatic or have mild to mild symptoms, can be permitted for home isolation if they have an adequate facility at their own house.

According to the SOP, these categories of patients are not eligible for home isolation :

1. COVID positive cases suffering from immune-compromised status like HIV, Transplant recipients, Cancer therapy.

2. Elderly persons more than 60 years of age with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease, the cerebrovascular disease shall only be allowed for home-isolation after proper evaluation by treating doctor.

Patients Eligible for Home Isolation

1. The patient must have an adequate facility at his residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining all other family members.

2. The patient must be clinically assigned as an asymptomatic/mild/very mild case for COVID-19 by the treating doctor.

3. A caregiver should be available for the patient to take care 24×7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and the designated COVID-19 hospital is also a prerequisite for allowing home Isolation. The caregiver and the family members should take chemoprophylaxis (Hydroxychloroquine) as per protocol after a prescription from a medical practitioner.