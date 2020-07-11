Watch Sushant Singh Rajput playing Dhoni’s helicopter shot.. Video viral

FeaturedBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 1

Sushant prepared a lot for MS Dhoni’s film. Sushant did everything from Dhoni’s gestures to cricket shots. Sushant also learned to play Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shots. Sushant has been trying hard to figure out how to make this shot come to life. After a lot of practice, Sushant learned to play these iconic helicopter shots.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.