Home Loan: This company offering home loan at less than 4% interest rate

In the festival season, banks are reducing the rate of interest on home and auto loans. If you are planning to buy a house or vehicle, then this is a good opportunity because many banks are providing loans at cheaper rates during the festive season. Amidst all this, Tata Housing has announced a scheme. The government and RBI have taken many steps to give relief to the real estate sector.

Tata Housing Home Loan – Under this scheme of Tata Housing, home buyers will have to pay only a 3.99 percent interest rate on home loans for one year. The company will bear the remaining cost itself to attract potential customers. The scheme is valid for 10 projects till 20 November. According to the company, customers will get gift vouchers ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs eight lakh depending on the property after booking. The voucher will be issued after paying 10 percent and registering the property.