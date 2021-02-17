Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai arrested

COVID-19 Updates World 110,295,585 World Confirmed: 110,295,585 Active: 22,692,270 Recovered: 85,166,895 Death: 2,436,420

USA 28,423,204 USA Confirmed: 28,423,204 Active: 9,383,228 Recovered: 18,538,527 Death: 501,449

India 10,949,546 India Confirmed: 10,949,546 Active: 138,802 Recovered: 10,654,706 Death: 156,038

Brazil 9,921,981 Brazil Confirmed: 9,921,981 Active: 797,807 Recovered: 8,883,191 Death: 240,983

Russia 4,112,151 Russia Confirmed: 4,112,151 Active: 388,123 Recovered: 3,642,582 Death: 81,446

UK 4,071,185 UK Confirmed: 4,071,185 Active: 1,669,549 Recovered: 2,282,703 Death: 118,933

Italy 2,751,657 Italy Confirmed: 2,751,657 Active: 388,864 Recovered: 2,268,253 Death: 94,540

Turkey 2,609,359 Turkey Confirmed: 2,609,359 Active: 84,788 Recovered: 2,496,833 Death: 27,738

Germany 2,358,588 Germany Confirmed: 2,358,588 Active: 137,127 Recovered: 2,154,600 Death: 66,861

Pakistan 565,989 Pakistan Confirmed: 565,989 Active: 25,008 Recovered: 528,545 Death: 12,436

China 89,795 China Confirmed: 89,795 Active: 557 Recovered: 84,602 Death: 4,636

Hong Kong, 18/2: Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai on suspicion of trying to help a fugitive flee the city. The news of his arrest was reported by his own newspaper.

Apple Daily, which is owned by Lai, reported that the 73-year-old was arrested inside Stanley Prison on Tuesday. Lai is already in custody, having been charged in December under a national security law Beijing imposed on the city last year.

He is also among a group of nine people who are currently on trial for organising one of the huge pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong in 2019.