Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai arrested

FeaturedInternational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Hong Kong, 18/2: Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai on suspicion of trying to help a fugitive flee the city. The news of his arrest was reported by his own newspaper.

Apple Daily, which is owned by Lai, reported that the 73-year-old was arrested inside Stanley Prison on Tuesday. Lai is already in custody, having been charged in December under a national security law Beijing imposed on the city last year.

He is also among a group of nine people who are currently on trial for organising one of the huge pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong in 2019.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
