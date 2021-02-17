Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai arrested

-
World
110,295,585
WorldConfirmed: 110,295,585Active: 22,692,270Recovered: 85,166,895Death: 2,436,420
-
USA
28,423,204
USAConfirmed: 28,423,204Active: 9,383,228Recovered: 18,538,527Death: 501,449
-
India
10,949,546
IndiaConfirmed: 10,949,546Active: 138,802Recovered: 10,654,706Death: 156,038
-
Brazil
9,921,981
BrazilConfirmed: 9,921,981Active: 797,807Recovered: 8,883,191Death: 240,983
-
Russia
4,112,151
RussiaConfirmed: 4,112,151Active: 388,123Recovered: 3,642,582Death: 81,446
-
UK
4,071,185
UKConfirmed: 4,071,185Active: 1,669,549Recovered: 2,282,703Death: 118,933
-
Italy
2,751,657
ItalyConfirmed: 2,751,657Active: 388,864Recovered: 2,268,253Death: 94,540
-
Turkey
2,609,359
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,609,359Active: 84,788Recovered: 2,496,833Death: 27,738
-
Germany
2,358,588
GermanyConfirmed: 2,358,588Active: 137,127Recovered: 2,154,600Death: 66,861
-
Pakistan
565,989
PakistanConfirmed: 565,989Active: 25,008Recovered: 528,545Death: 12,436
-
China
89,795
ChinaConfirmed: 89,795Active: 557Recovered: 84,602Death: 4,636
Hong Kong, 18/2: Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai on suspicion of trying to help a fugitive flee the city. The news of his arrest was reported by his own newspaper.
Apple Daily, which is owned by Lai, reported that the 73-year-old was arrested inside Stanley Prison on Tuesday. Lai is already in custody, having been charged in December under a national security law Beijing imposed on the city last year.
He is also among a group of nine people who are currently on trial for organising one of the huge pro-democracy rallies in Hong Kong in 2019.