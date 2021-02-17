Bengali Actor Yash Dasgupta joins BJP

-
Kolkata, 18/2: Bengali Actor Yash Dasgupta has joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday. Not only Yash but several others from the Bengali film industry have joined the saffron party. Yash is considered a close friend of TMC MP Nushrat Jahan.
Dasgupta was welcomed to the party by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy.
“The BJP has always given opportunities to the youth. All of us have to work for a change for the better. I respect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But I wanted to join BJP to work for the people of the state,” said Dasgupta.
The other Tollywood actors who joined BJP along with Dasgupta on Wednesday were Raj Mukherjee, Ashok Bhadra, Meenakshi Ghosh, Mallika Banerjee, Papiya Adhikari, Soumili Ghosh Biswas and Emila Bhattacharjee.