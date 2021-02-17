Bengali Actor Yash Dasgupta joins BJP

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 110,295,585
    World
    Confirmed: 110,295,585
    Active: 22,692,270
    Recovered: 85,166,895
    Death: 2,436,420
  • USA 28,423,204
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,423,204
    Active: 9,383,228
    Recovered: 18,538,527
    Death: 501,449
  • India 10,949,546
    India
    Confirmed: 10,949,546
    Active: 138,802
    Recovered: 10,654,706
    Death: 156,038
  • Brazil 9,921,981
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,921,981
    Active: 797,807
    Recovered: 8,883,191
    Death: 240,983
  • Russia 4,112,151
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,112,151
    Active: 388,123
    Recovered: 3,642,582
    Death: 81,446
  • UK 4,071,185
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,071,185
    Active: 1,669,549
    Recovered: 2,282,703
    Death: 118,933
  • Italy 2,751,657
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,751,657
    Active: 388,864
    Recovered: 2,268,253
    Death: 94,540
  • Turkey 2,609,359
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,609,359
    Active: 84,788
    Recovered: 2,496,833
    Death: 27,738
  • Germany 2,358,588
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,358,588
    Active: 137,127
    Recovered: 2,154,600
    Death: 66,861
  • Pakistan 565,989
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 565,989
    Active: 25,008
    Recovered: 528,545
    Death: 12,436
  • China 89,795
    China
    Confirmed: 89,795
    Active: 557
    Recovered: 84,602
    Death: 4,636

Kolkata, ­18/2: Bengali Actor Yash Dasgupta has joined the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Wednesday. Not only Yash but several others from the Bengali film industry have joined the saffron party. Yash is considered a close friend of TMC MP Nushrat Jahan.

Dasgupta was welcomed to the party by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy.

“The BJP has always given opportunities to the youth. All of us have to work for a change for the better. I respect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. But I wanted to join BJP to work for the people of the state,” said Dasgupta.

The other Tollywood actors who joined BJP along with Dasgupta on Wednesday were Raj Mukherjee, Ashok Bhadra, Meenakshi Ghosh, Mallika Banerjee, Papiya Adhikari, Soumili Ghosh Biswas and Emila Bhattacharjee.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.