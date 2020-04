How to avoid Corona Virus…

1- Maintain Social distancing.

2- Avoid going to crowded places.

3- Wash your hands regularly and properly using an alcohol-based sanitizer.

4- Don’t engage in any type of outdoor or indoor games that overrules social distancing rules.

5- Wear mask when you are going out.

6- Cover your face while coughing and sneezing.

7- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

8- Clean and disinfect surfaces you often touch on a daily basis.

9-Obey the lockdown rules strictly.

10- Stay home, stay safe.