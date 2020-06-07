How to avoid Coronavirus after lockdown..know the details.

Though India is marching towards the unlock-1, the Coronavirus cases are kept on increasing day by day. So here are some checklists to ensure that you are not affected by the deadly virus.

Wash your hands properly with soaps and sanitizers with alcohol base on regular intervals

Wear masks and maintain social distancing

Clean your masks regularly

Avoid touching mails and packages

You can work in an office but ensure that safety precautions like temperature checks, gloves , tissues are used properly

Don’t go to crowded places

Avoid touching your face with your hands.