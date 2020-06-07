How to avoid Coronavirus after lockdown..know the details.

Though India is marching towards the unlock-1, the Coronavirus cases are kept on increasing day by day. So here are some checklists to ensure that you are not affected by the deadly virus.
- Wash your hands properly with soaps and sanitizers with alcohol base on regular intervals
- Wear masks and maintain social distancing
- Clean your masks regularly
- Avoid touching mails and packages
- You can work in an office but ensure that safety precautions like temperature checks, gloves , tissues are used properly
- Don’t go to crowded places
- Avoid touching your face with your hands.