How to avoid Coronavirus after lockdown..know the details.

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 5

Though India is marching towards the unlock-1, the Coronavirus cases are kept on increasing day by day. So here are some checklists to ensure that you are not affected by the deadly virus.

  • Wash your hands properly with soaps and sanitizers with alcohol base on regular intervals
  • Wear masks and maintain social distancing
  • Clean your masks regularly
  • Avoid touching mails and packages
  • You can work in an office but ensure that safety precautions like temperature checks, gloves , tissues  are used properly
  • Don’t go to crowded places
  • Avoid touching your face with your hands.
Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.