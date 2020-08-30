How to improve your battery life of your Smartphone!

During this corona period, smartphones have started being used more. Because of which the phone’s battery starts to drain very fast. Although heavy batteries have started coming in smartphones nowadays, but even one day people are unable to run the phone battery. There can be many reasons behind the low battery backup, here we are telling you about some reasons that can increase the battery life of your smartphone.

The biggest reason for poor battery backup in smartphones is that people keep the display brightness full, due to which more battery consumption starts. So set the brightness according to your need, or you can also use auto-brightness mode. As the light determines the brightness, the battery consumption will be less and your phone will run without charging for a long time.

You can also improve battery backup by reducing the screen on time of your smartphone. For this, you can apply a screen timeout of 15 seconds. Tech experts also believe that a screen timeout of 15 seconds is the best.

Avoid charging your mobile phone frequently. Often people start charging the phone even if there is a 40-50 percent battery, which is not true at all. Only charge the phone when the battery is up to 20 percent and also keep in mind that never charge the phone up to 100 percent. Only charge up to 90 percent, by doing so, the battery life increases.

In our phones, we use Bluetooth, Wifi, and GPS daily. But often forget to discontinue them after use. Because of which this battery is consumed.

Those who keep their mobile phones always in Vibrate mode, their phone battery drains quickly. Not only this, but it is also dangerous for health along with the battery. If the vibrations that occur while touching the phone or while pressing any button, it should also be stopped because it also worsens the health of the battery.

Always charge the phone with the same charger. The charger of another phone can damage both your phone and battery. Not only this, but the use of fake chargers can also prove to be dangerous.