Hrithik Roshan Arrives at Mumbai Police Office to Record Statement In Fake E-Mails Case

Mumbai, 27/2: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office to record his statement with the Crime Branch in connection with fake email case.

In 2016 Roshan registered a complaint that someone impersonating him had been sending emails to actor Kangana Ranaut, using a fake mail id.

Hrithik Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ms Ranaut his co-star in Kites and Krrish-3 – following a public fight on social media over her referring to him as “silly ex”. He had denied having any relationship with the actress. He also claimed that Ms Ranaut had sent him hundreds of absurd emails.

He filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him had been sending emails to Ms Ranaut between 2013 and 2014.

In 2016, the Cyber Cell had also taken Mr Roshan’s laptop and phone for investigation.