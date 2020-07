In the latest development, a special squad of Cuttack has seized a huge amount of foreign liquor during raids in the past two days in the Cuttack city. Santosh Samal (25), Santosh Sabat (38), Tapas Kabi and Raja Sethi (46) in Sagadia Sahi, Dihasahi, Uppar Telenga Bazar under Mangalabag and Purighat Police were arrested in this regard.

480 foreign liquor bottles and 50 litres of country liquor worth about Rs 1.5 lakh seized by the excise department