Railway is going to implement these innovations in Train

The Railways have prepared many in-house innovations, promoting the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’. Out of these, it has been decided to implement 20 new innovations including vigilance bells, CCTV surveillance inside coaches. A few minutes before the train leaves, the bell will ring to alert the passengers. Unreserved tickets will be issued on the passengers’ mobiles. The aim of all these innovations is to improve safety and provide better facilities to the passengers.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has released a video on Twitter. These innovations have a water cooler developed with zero electric consumption. These coolers have been installed at Borivali, Dahanu Road, Nandurbar, Udhna, and Bandra railway stations. In this sequence, another innovation is air quality equipment at Allahabad railway station giving information about air quality.

Apart from this, due to Coronavirus Pandemic, unreserved tickets are being issued through mobile apps and Bluetooth printers to encourage people to at least get in touch with each other.