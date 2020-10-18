Huge Relief for KKR, Sunil Narine’s action cleared

In a huge relief for the IPL franchise Kolkatta Knight Riders, spinner Sunil Narine’s suspicion bowling action was cleared and taken off the warning list.

The IPL statement said. “KKR requested for an official assessment of Mr. Narine’s action from the IPL Suspect Bowling Action Committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles, The Committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr. Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits.”