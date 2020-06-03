Humanity died as Killing of pregnant Elephant sparks outrage

Kerala, 3/6: A pregnant elephant died in Kerala, standing in water, on 27 May, after she was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers by some locals(miscreants). This news has sparked outrage in the social media.

This incident happened in northern Kerala’s Malappuram district. Many expressed their outrage on the social media.

Article 51-A (g) of the Indian Constitution says that it shall be duty of every citizen of India to have compassion for living creatures. The pregnant elephant in pic was killed in human- wildlife conflict.Action has already been initiated. But where lies our duty? N humanity?? pic.twitter.com/V1ufNt3HfN — Kerala Forest Department (@ForestKerala) June 3, 2020