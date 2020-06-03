Humanity died as Killing of pregnant Elephant sparks outrage

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kerala, 3/6: A pregnant elephant died in Kerala, standing in water, on 27 May, after she was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers by some locals(miscreants). This news has sparked outrage in the social media.

This incident happened in northern Kerala’s Malappuram district. Many expressed their outrage on the social media.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
