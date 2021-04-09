Husband of Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip passes away at 99

COVID-19 Updates World 134,691,262 World Confirmed: 134,691,262 Active: 23,343,818 Recovered: 108,429,057 Death: 2,918,387

London, 9/4: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away at the age of 99.

The Royal family broke the news on their official Twitter handle.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the official statement reads.