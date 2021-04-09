EX J&K CM Omar Abdullah tests Positive for Covid 19

-
World
134,695,399
WorldConfirmed: 134,695,399Active: 23,343,242Recovered: 108,433,723Death: 2,918,434
-
USA
31,721,688
USAConfirmed: 31,721,688Active: 6,874,921Recovered: 24,272,873Death: 573,894
-
Brazil
13,286,324
BrazilConfirmed: 13,286,324Active: 1,208,844Recovered: 11,732,193Death: 345,287
-
India
13,060,542
IndiaConfirmed: 13,060,542Active: 979,556Recovered: 11,913,292Death: 167,694
-
Russia
4,623,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,623,984Active: 273,037Recovered: 4,248,700Death: 102,247
-
UK
4,370,321
UKConfirmed: 4,370,321Active: 297,987Recovered: 3,945,354Death: 126,980
-
Italy
3,717,602
ItalyConfirmed: 3,717,602Active: 544,330Recovered: 3,060,411Death: 112,861
-
Turkey
3,689,866
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,689,866Active: 423,773Recovered: 3,232,892Death: 33,201
-
Germany
2,951,829
GermanyConfirmed: 2,951,829Active: 225,756Recovered: 2,647,600Death: 78,473
-
Pakistan
710,829
PakistanConfirmed: 710,829Active: 69,811Recovered: 625,789Death: 15,229
-
China
90,386
ChinaConfirmed: 90,386Active: 279Recovered: 85,471Death: 4,636
Srinagar, 9/4: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19 weeks after his father Farooq Abdullah was infected.
In a tweet on Friday, Omar Abdullah said, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for Covid19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc (sic)”.
For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was on Wednesday discharged from a Srinagar hospital, where he was admitted last week as a precautionary measure after testing positive for Covid-19.