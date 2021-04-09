EX J&K CM Omar Abdullah tests Positive for Covid 19

COVID-19 Updates World 134,695,399 World Confirmed: 134,695,399 Active: 23,343,242 Recovered: 108,433,723 Death: 2,918,434

Srinagar, 9/4: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19 weeks after his father Farooq Abdullah was infected.

In a tweet on Friday, Omar Abdullah said, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for Covid19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc (sic)”.

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was on Wednesday discharged from a Srinagar hospital, where he was admitted last week as a precautionary measure after testing positive for Covid-19.