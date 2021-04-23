IAF airlifting oxygen containers, essential medicines & equipments in fight against fresh surge in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 Updates World 145,493,666 World Confirmed: 145,493,666 Active: 18,621,797 Recovered: 123,783,316 Death: 3,088,553

USA 32,669,121 USA Confirmed: 32,669,121 Active: 6,848,237 Recovered: 25,236,658 Death: 584,226

India 16,263,695 India Confirmed: 16,263,695 Active: 2,428,608 Recovered: 13,648,159 Death: 186,928

Brazil 14,172,139 Brazil Confirmed: 14,172,139 Active: 1,114,597 Recovered: 12,673,785 Death: 383,757

Russia 4,744,961 Russia Confirmed: 4,744,961 Active: 266,246 Recovered: 4,371,214 Death: 107,501

Turkey 4,501,382 Turkey Confirmed: 4,501,382 Active: 554,118 Recovered: 3,909,935 Death: 37,329

UK 4,398,431 UK Confirmed: 4,398,431 Active: 99,288 Recovered: 4,171,798 Death: 127,345

Italy 3,920,945 Italy Confirmed: 3,920,945 Active: 472,196 Recovered: 3,330,392 Death: 118,357

Germany 3,238,054 Germany Confirmed: 3,238,054 Active: 291,361 Recovered: 2,865,000 Death: 81,693

Pakistan 784,108 Pakistan Confirmed: 784,108 Active: 84,976 Recovered: 682,290 Death: 16,842

China 90,566 China Confirmed: 90,566 Active: 306 Recovered: 85,624 Death: 4,636

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) has swung into action by carrying out sorties from various parts of the country to airlift oxygen containers, cylinders, essential medicines, equipment required for setting up and sustaining COVID hospitals and facilities in the fight against fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

The IAF transport aircraft and helicopters have been pressed into service for carrying out these tasks. These include transport aircraft C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro. Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters are on standby.

Tasks undertaken include airlift of doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag and Bangalore for various hospitals at Delhi.

The C-17 and IL-76 aircraft of IAF have started airlifting big empty oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much needed oxygen. In addition to this, the C-17 and IL-76 have transported large quantity of load comprising bio safety cabinets and autoclave machines for setting up of an additional COVID test facility at Leh. The IAF transport and helicopter assets are on standby to be deployed at short notice.