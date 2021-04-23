One hour relaxation for morning walk during weekend shutdown

COVID-19 Updates World 145,493,666 World Confirmed: 145,493,666 Active: 18,621,797 Recovered: 123,783,316 Death: 3,088,553

USA 32,669,121 USA Confirmed: 32,669,121 Active: 6,848,237 Recovered: 25,236,658 Death: 584,226

India 16,263,695 India Confirmed: 16,263,695 Active: 2,428,608 Recovered: 13,648,159 Death: 186,928

Brazil 14,172,139 Brazil Confirmed: 14,172,139 Active: 1,114,597 Recovered: 12,673,785 Death: 383,757

Russia 4,744,961 Russia Confirmed: 4,744,961 Active: 266,246 Recovered: 4,371,214 Death: 107,501

Turkey 4,501,382 Turkey Confirmed: 4,501,382 Active: 554,118 Recovered: 3,909,935 Death: 37,329

UK 4,398,431 UK Confirmed: 4,398,431 Active: 99,288 Recovered: 4,171,798 Death: 127,345

Italy 3,920,945 Italy Confirmed: 3,920,945 Active: 472,196 Recovered: 3,330,392 Death: 118,357

Germany 3,238,054 Germany Confirmed: 3,238,054 Active: 291,361 Recovered: 2,865,000 Death: 81,693

Pakistan 784,108 Pakistan Confirmed: 784,108 Active: 84,976 Recovered: 682,290 Death: 16,842

China 90,566 China Confirmed: 90,566 Active: 306 Recovered: 85,624 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar | 23/04 : Odisha government today announced one hour relaxation during weekend shutdown in all urban areas in the state.

Citizens are allowed for morning walk, jogging and exercise during early morning from 5 am to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend shutdown imposed in the state starting tonight.

“Morning walk is allowed from 5 am to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday during weekend shutdown in all urban areas of the state,” Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said in a press meet.

The weekend shutdown will begin along with Friday’s night curfew from 9 pm and continue till 5 am on Monday morning, Jena clarified to clear the air over shutdown period timeline.

However, all essential services will continue during this period.