One hour relaxation for morning walk during weekend shutdown
Citizens are allowed for morning walk, jogging and exercise during early morning from 5 am to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend shutdown imposed in the state starting tonight.
Bhubaneswar | 23/04 : Odisha government today announced one hour relaxation during weekend shutdown in all urban areas in the state.
Citizens are allowed for morning walk, jogging and exercise during early morning from 5 am to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend shutdown imposed in the state starting tonight.
“Morning walk is allowed from 5 am to 6 am on Saturday and Sunday during weekend shutdown in all urban areas of the state,” Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said in a press meet.
The weekend shutdown will begin along with Friday’s night curfew from 9 pm and continue till 5 am on Monday morning, Jena clarified to clear the air over shutdown period timeline.
However, all essential services will continue during this period.