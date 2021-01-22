IBPS Declares RRB Clerk Prelims Examination Results. Check Your Results Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 98,135,997 World Confirmed: 98,135,997 Active: 25,486,073 Recovered: 70,548,362 Death: 2,101,562

new Delhi, 22/1: In an important news for the candidates who appeared for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) examination 2020-21. IBPS has announced the result for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) clerk for Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk). Students can check their results on the IBPS Official website https://ibps.in/. The candidates will be able to download their scorecards as well. But students need to hurry up as the results is going to stay on the website till January 27 only.

Here’s how you could check your Results:

-The candidates are first required to go to the official website of the IBPS: https://ibps.in/

-The candidates can then click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX – Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’ to find their scores

-This would lead to a new window, where the candidates can enter their registration number/roll number and date of birth/password, as required

-The candidates should cross-check the entries before submitting and then click on ‘Login’

-The results will be displayed on the screen

-The candidates can then download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021 for future use.