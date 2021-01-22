IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa joins Chennai Super Kings

-
New Delhi, 22/1: Opening Batsman Robin Uthappa has left Rajasthan Royals to join Chennai Super Kings for the next season of IPL. “Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam,” CSK tweeted from their official handle on Thursday.
Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam @robbieuthappa! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/MYVpwvV2ZG
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 21, 2021
“I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being a part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021,” Uthappa said about his transfer.