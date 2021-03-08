ICC announces new Women’s T20 Champions Cup, 4 T20 World Cups, will expand Women’s Cricket in next Cycle
-
World
117,476,407
WorldConfirmed: 117,476,407Active: 21,888,503Recovered: 92,981,853Death: 2,606,051
-
USA
29,696,250
USAConfirmed: 29,696,250Active: 8,821,756Recovered: 20,336,656Death: 537,838
-
India
11,229,398
IndiaConfirmed: 11,229,398Active: 188,710Recovered: 10,882,798Death: 157,890
-
Brazil
11,019,344
BrazilConfirmed: 11,019,344Active: 996,666Recovered: 9,757,178Death: 265,500
-
Russia
4,333,029
RussiaConfirmed: 4,333,029Active: 321,310Recovered: 3,922,246Death: 89,473
-
UK
4,218,520
UKConfirmed: 4,218,520Active: 894,454Recovered: 3,199,565Death: 124,501
-
Italy
3,067,486
ItalyConfirmed: 3,067,486Active: 472,862Recovered: 2,494,839Death: 99,785
-
Turkey
2,780,417
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,780,417Active: 127,463Recovered: 2,623,924Death: 29,030
-
Germany
2,508,655
GermanyConfirmed: 2,508,655Active: 125,223Recovered: 2,310,900Death: 72,532
-
Pakistan
592,100
PakistanConfirmed: 592,100Active: 18,415Recovered: 560,458Death: 13,227
-
China
89,994
ChinaConfirmed: 89,994Active: 183Recovered: 85,175Death: 4,636
Dubai, 8/3: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the expansion of women’s cricket events post the 2023 cycle on International Women’s Day.
The ICC said the T20 World Cup will have 12 teams instead of 10 from the 2026 edition. The ODI World Cup will also be expanded — from eight teams to 10 — from the 2029 edition. The 2024 T20 edition will continue to be a 10-team affair and the next two ODI World Cups will have eight teams.
“We have been building momentum around the women’s game for the last four years investing in global broadcast coverage and marketing to drive fan engagement,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.
“The results speak for themselves with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 attracting record numbers, 1.1 billion video views…,” he added.
The last women’s T20 World cup in 2020 played in Australia was a huge success. The final between India and Australia was attended by 86,174 fans, making it the most-watched women’s cricket event of all time.