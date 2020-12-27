ICC Announces Test Team of the Decade, Virat Kohli to Lead.

-
World
80,794,084
-
USA
19,433,847
-
India
10,188,392
-
Brazil
7,465,806
-
Russia
3,050,248
-
UK
2,256,005
-
Turkey
2,133,373
-
Italy
2,038,759
-
Germany
1,643,169
-
Pakistan
471,335
-
China
86,955
New Delhi, 27/12: The International Cricket Council has announced the Test Team of the Decade on Sunday. The current Indian Test Captain has named captain of the team. The other Indian in the list includes Ravichandran Ashwin.
The list also includes Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith among others.
ICC Men’s Test Team of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (capt), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.