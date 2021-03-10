ICC Confirms WTC final between India-New Zealand in Southampton

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,313,535
    World
    Confirmed: 118,313,535
    Active: 21,731,456
    Recovered: 93,957,225
    Death: 2,624,854
  • USA 29,803,774
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,803,774
    Active: 8,713,472
    Recovered: 20,549,703
    Death: 540,599
  • India 11,266,216
    India
    Confirmed: 11,266,216
    Active: 184,829
    Recovered: 10,923,264
    Death: 158,123
  • Brazil 11,125,017
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,125,017
    Active: 1,013,231
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 268,568
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,228,998
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,228,998
    Active: 788,267
    Recovered: 3,315,934
    Death: 124,797
  • Italy 3,101,093
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,101,093
    Active: 478,883
    Recovered: 2,521,731
    Death: 100,479
  • Turkey 2,807,387
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,807,387
    Active: 137,558
    Recovered: 2,640,669
    Death: 29,160
  • Germany 2,524,053
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,524,053
    Active: 122,289
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 73,064
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

Dubai, 10/3: The International Cricket Council(ICC) confirmed that the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be played at the Ageas Bowl – or Hampshire Bowl — in Southampton. Earlier the final was scheduled to be played at Lord’s.

The final will be played between table-toppers India and New Zealand, which has been moved due to coronavirus safety protocols. “The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand will be staged in a bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton,” the ICC said in a statement.

“The decision, taken by the ICC Board, follows discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) where a range of options were considered to ensure the inaugural final could be staged safely with the potential impact of COVID-19 minimized for all involved,” the statement further read.

“In selecting The Hampshire Bowl, the ICC drew on ECB’s experience of delivering a full summer of bio-safe international cricket in 2020. The venue provides world-class playing and training facilities, giving both teams the best possible environment in which to prepare. Whilst the on-site accommodation will significantly reduce the risk around COVID-19 transmission and better protect the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the final,” the ICC said.

A limited number of fans will be allowed for the WTC final if the UK government’s phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, the ICC added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.