ICC Confirms WTC final between India-New Zealand in Southampton

Dubai, 10/3: The International Cricket Council(ICC) confirmed that the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) will be played at the Ageas Bowl – or Hampshire Bowl — in Southampton. Earlier the final was scheduled to be played at Lord’s.
The final will be played between table-toppers India and New Zealand, which has been moved due to coronavirus safety protocols. “The final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand will be staged in a bio-secure bubble at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton,” the ICC said in a statement.
“The decision, taken by the ICC Board, follows discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) where a range of options were considered to ensure the inaugural final could be staged safely with the potential impact of COVID-19 minimized for all involved,” the statement further read.
“In selecting The Hampshire Bowl, the ICC drew on ECB’s experience of delivering a full summer of bio-safe international cricket in 2020. The venue provides world-class playing and training facilities, giving both teams the best possible environment in which to prepare. Whilst the on-site accommodation will significantly reduce the risk around COVID-19 transmission and better protect the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the final,” the ICC said.
A limited number of fans will be allowed for the WTC final if the UK government’s phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, the ICC added.