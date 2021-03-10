IPL 2021: MS Dhoni hits the net, CSK first side to take the field

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,313,535
    World
    Confirmed: 118,313,535
    Active: 21,731,456
    Recovered: 93,957,225
    Death: 2,624,854
  • USA 29,803,774
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,803,774
    Active: 8,713,472
    Recovered: 20,549,703
    Death: 540,599
  • India 11,266,216
    India
    Confirmed: 11,266,216
    Active: 184,829
    Recovered: 10,923,264
    Death: 158,123
  • Brazil 11,125,017
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,125,017
    Active: 1,013,231
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 268,568
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,228,998
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,228,998
    Active: 788,267
    Recovered: 3,315,934
    Death: 124,797
  • Italy 3,101,093
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,101,093
    Active: 478,883
    Recovered: 2,521,731
    Death: 100,479
  • Turkey 2,807,387
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,807,387
    Active: 137,558
    Recovered: 2,640,669
    Death: 29,160
  • Germany 2,524,053
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,524,053
    Active: 122,289
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 73,064
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 10/3: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are the first team this year to hit the nets. The IPL 2021 begins on April 9.

According to the news agency PTI, after completing their quarantine periods the staff members and the players tested negative for COVID-19 and then started the sessions.

Along with Dhoni, batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad also arrived at the nets to train. The Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who didn’t get a single game last year was also part of the first group along with N Jagadeesan, who is coming off from a stupendous form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Apart from those four, the new recruits, C Hari Nishanth and Harishankar Reddy too were seen at the nets.

According to CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, the remaining players will arrive in the coming days.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.