IPL 2021: MS Dhoni hits the net, CSK first side to take the field

Chennai, 10/3: Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are the first team this year to hit the nets. The IPL 2021 begins on April 9.
According to the news agency PTI, after completing their quarantine periods the staff members and the players tested negative for COVID-19 and then started the sessions.
Along with Dhoni, batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad also arrived at the nets to train. The Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who didn’t get a single game last year was also part of the first group along with N Jagadeesan, who is coming off from a stupendous form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Apart from those four, the new recruits, C Hari Nishanth and Harishankar Reddy too were seen at the nets.
According to CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, the remaining players will arrive in the coming days.