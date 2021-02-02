ICC TEST CHAMPIONSHIP: NZ becomes 1st team to qualify for the Final

-
New Delhi, 2/2: The New Zealand cricket team becomes the first team to qualify for the Icc test championship. They qualified as Australia postponed their tour to South Africa on Tuesday.
Even though Australia has postponed its South African tour but its still in a 3-way race with India and England. But they have to depend on the results of India vs England series to go through to the finals.
Currently India tops the points table with 71.7 Percentage of Points (PCT). New Zealand is placed second with 70 PCT, followed by Australia and England with 69.2% and 68.7% PCT.
India needs to secure a series win to seal their place in the final of the Icc Test Championship. If they lose two matches, they will be knocked out of the championship. Similarly, England needs to win at least 3 matches to qualify for the finals. Australia would hope for a drawn India vs England series, or India loses more than 2 matches or England doesn’t win at least 3 matches.