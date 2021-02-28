COVID-19 Updates World 114,414,886 World Confirmed: 114,414,886 Active: 21,901,219 Recovered: 89,975,334 Death: 2,538,333

USA 29,202,824 USA Confirmed: 29,202,824 Active: 9,045,632 Recovered: 19,632,523 Death: 524,669

India 11,096,731 India Confirmed: 11,096,731 Active: 164,475 Recovered: 10,775,169 Death: 157,087

Brazil 10,517,232 Brazil Confirmed: 10,517,232 Active: 876,529 Recovered: 9,386,440 Death: 254,263

Russia 4,246,079 Russia Confirmed: 4,246,079 Active: 348,160 Recovered: 3,811,797 Death: 86,122

UK 4,170,519 UK Confirmed: 4,170,519 Active: 1,201,606 Recovered: 2,846,208 Death: 122,705

Italy 2,907,825 Italy Confirmed: 2,907,825 Active: 411,966 Recovered: 2,398,352 Death: 97,507

Turkey 2,693,164 Turkey Confirmed: 2,693,164 Active: 98,938 Recovered: 2,565,723 Death: 28,503

Germany 2,444,177 Germany Confirmed: 2,444,177 Active: 125,188 Recovered: 2,248,400 Death: 70,589

Pakistan 579,973 Pakistan Confirmed: 579,973 Active: 21,836 Recovered: 545,277 Death: 12,860

China 89,893 China Confirmed: 89,893 Active: 218 Recovered: 85,039 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 28/2: Indian Opener Rohit Sharma moved 7 spots to attain a career-best ranking of No.8 in the ICC Test Ranking. Rohit is having a phenomenal test series against England where the rest of the batters are struggling to get going. Indian Captain Virat Kohli is the 2nd best-ranked batsman at No. 5.

Kane Williamson continues to lead the Batting Rankings followed by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Joe Root.

In the bowling ranking, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up 4 spots to enter the top 3. He is the lone spinner in the top 10. Ashwin recently became the 2nd fastest bowler to reach 400 Test wickets when he picked Jofra Archer’s wicket on Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test. He is having a great time with the ball since the return of international cricket after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While he picked up 13 wickets in 3 Tests in Australia, Ashwin has amassed as many as 24 wickets in the ongoing Test series against England.

Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner occupy the top 2 spots in the Bowling Rankings of the ICC Test Ranking.

ICC Test Batting Rankings

1. Kane Williamson – 919

2. Steve Smith – 891

3. Marnus Labuschagne – 878

4. Joe Root – 853

4. Virat Kohli – 836

6. Babar Azam – 760

7. Henry Nicholls – 747

8. Rohit Sharma = 742

9. David Warner – 724

10. Cheteshwar Pujara – 708

ICC Test Bowling Rankings

1. Pat Cummins – 908

2. Neil Wagner – 825

3. R Ashwin – 823

4. Josh Hazlewood – 816

5. Tim Southee – 811

6. James Anderson – 809

7. Stuart Broad – 800

8. Kagiso Rabada – 753

9. Jasprit Bumrah – 746

10. Mitchell Starc – 744