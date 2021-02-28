ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma Reaches Career Best Ranking, R Ashwin in top 3
Indian Opener Rohit Sharma moved 7 spots to attain a career-best ranking in the ICC Test Ranking
New Delhi, 28/2: Indian Opener Rohit Sharma moved 7 spots to attain a career-best ranking of No.8 in the ICC Test Ranking. Rohit is having a phenomenal test series against England where the rest of the batters are struggling to get going. Indian Captain Virat Kohli is the 2nd best-ranked batsman at No. 5.
Kane Williamson continues to lead the Batting Rankings followed by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Joe Root.
In the bowling ranking, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up 4 spots to enter the top 3. He is the lone spinner in the top 10. Ashwin recently became the 2nd fastest bowler to reach 400 Test wickets when he picked Jofra Archer’s wicket on Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test. He is having a great time with the ball since the return of international cricket after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While he picked up 13 wickets in 3 Tests in Australia, Ashwin has amassed as many as 24 wickets in the ongoing Test series against England.
Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner occupy the top 2 spots in the Bowling Rankings of the ICC Test Ranking.
ICC Test Batting Rankings
1. Kane Williamson – 919
2. Steve Smith – 891
3. Marnus Labuschagne – 878
4. Joe Root – 853
4. Virat Kohli – 836
6. Babar Azam – 760
7. Henry Nicholls – 747
8. Rohit Sharma = 742
9. David Warner – 724
10. Cheteshwar Pujara – 708
ICC Test Bowling Rankings
1. Pat Cummins – 908
2. Neil Wagner – 825
3. R Ashwin – 823
4. Josh Hazlewood – 816
5. Tim Southee – 811
6. James Anderson – 809
7. Stuart Broad – 800
8. Kagiso Rabada – 753
9. Jasprit Bumrah – 746
10. Mitchell Starc – 744