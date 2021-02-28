ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma Reaches Career Best Ranking, R Ashwin in top 3

Indian Opener Rohit Sharma moved 7 spots to attain a career-best ranking in the ICC Test Ranking

FeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Rohit Sharma moved 7 spots to attain a career-best ranking of No.8 in the ICC Test Ranking
Indian Opener Rohit Sharma moved 7 spots to attain a career-best ranking of No.8 in the ICC Test Ranking. Rohit is having a phenomenal test series against England
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 114,414,886
    World
    Confirmed: 114,414,886
    Active: 21,901,219
    Recovered: 89,975,334
    Death: 2,538,333
  • USA 29,202,824
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,202,824
    Active: 9,045,632
    Recovered: 19,632,523
    Death: 524,669
  • India 11,096,731
    India
    Confirmed: 11,096,731
    Active: 164,475
    Recovered: 10,775,169
    Death: 157,087
  • Brazil 10,517,232
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,517,232
    Active: 876,529
    Recovered: 9,386,440
    Death: 254,263
  • Russia 4,246,079
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,246,079
    Active: 348,160
    Recovered: 3,811,797
    Death: 86,122
  • UK 4,170,519
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,170,519
    Active: 1,201,606
    Recovered: 2,846,208
    Death: 122,705
  • Italy 2,907,825
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,907,825
    Active: 411,966
    Recovered: 2,398,352
    Death: 97,507
  • Turkey 2,693,164
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,693,164
    Active: 98,938
    Recovered: 2,565,723
    Death: 28,503
  • Germany 2,444,177
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,444,177
    Active: 125,188
    Recovered: 2,248,400
    Death: 70,589
  • Pakistan 579,973
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 579,973
    Active: 21,836
    Recovered: 545,277
    Death: 12,860
  • China 89,893
    China
    Confirmed: 89,893
    Active: 218
    Recovered: 85,039
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 28/2: Indian Opener Rohit Sharma moved 7 spots to attain a career-best ranking of No.8 in the ICC Test Ranking. Rohit is having a phenomenal test series against England where the rest of the batters are struggling to get going. Indian Captain Virat Kohli is the 2nd best-ranked batsman at No. 5.

Kane Williamson continues to lead the Batting Rankings followed by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Joe Root.

In the bowling ranking, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin moved up 4 spots to enter the top 3. He is the lone spinner in the top 10. Ashwin recently became the 2nd fastest bowler to reach 400 Test wickets when he picked Jofra Archer’s wicket on Day 2 of the Pink-ball Test. He is having a great time with the ball since the return of international cricket after the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While he picked up 13 wickets in 3 Tests in Australia, Ashwin has amassed as many as 24 wickets in the ongoing Test series against England.

Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner occupy the top 2 spots in the Bowling Rankings of the ICC Test Ranking.

ICC Test Batting Rankings

1. Kane Williamson – 919
2. Steve Smith – 891
3. Marnus Labuschagne – 878
4. Joe Root – 853
4. Virat Kohli – 836
6. Babar Azam – 760
7. Henry Nicholls – 747
8. Rohit Sharma = 742
9. David Warner – 724
10. Cheteshwar Pujara – 708

ICC Test Bowling Rankings

1. Pat Cummins – 908
2. Neil Wagner – 825
3. R Ashwin – 823
4. Josh Hazlewood – 816
5. Tim Southee – 811
6. James Anderson – 809
7. Stuart Broad – 800
8. Kagiso Rabada – 753
9. Jasprit Bumrah – 746
10. Mitchell Starc – 744

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.