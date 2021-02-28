India vs England ODI Series to see major Changes

-
World
114,424,987
WorldConfirmed: 114,424,987Active: 21,911,207Recovered: 89,975,334Death: 2,538,446
-
USA
29,202,824
USAConfirmed: 29,202,824Active: 9,045,632Recovered: 19,632,523Death: 524,669
-
India
11,096,731
IndiaConfirmed: 11,096,731Active: 164,475Recovered: 10,775,169Death: 157,087
-
Brazil
10,517,232
BrazilConfirmed: 10,517,232Active: 876,529Recovered: 9,386,440Death: 254,263
-
Russia
4,246,079
RussiaConfirmed: 4,246,079Active: 348,160Recovered: 3,811,797Death: 86,122
-
UK
4,170,519
UKConfirmed: 4,170,519Active: 1,201,606Recovered: 2,846,208Death: 122,705
-
Italy
2,907,825
ItalyConfirmed: 2,907,825Active: 411,966Recovered: 2,398,352Death: 97,507
-
Turkey
2,693,164
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,693,164Active: 98,938Recovered: 2,565,723Death: 28,503
-
Germany
2,444,177
GermanyConfirmed: 2,444,177Active: 125,188Recovered: 2,248,400Death: 70,589
-
Pakistan
579,973
PakistanConfirmed: 579,973Active: 21,836Recovered: 545,277Death: 12,860
-
China
89,893
ChinaConfirmed: 89,893Active: 218Recovered: 85,039Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 28/2: The three-match ODI series between India and England is set to be played in empty stadium amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases. Uncertainty also prevails on the venue as well. It’s still not clear whether the matches will be played in Pune or the last ODI will be transferred to Mumbai.
The BCCI sources revealed that the board is yet to take a call on whether all the games will be held in Pune or the final game will be played in Mumbai.
“We will not have fans with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. But whether the last game moves to Mumbai or all the matches will be played in Pune is a call that is still to be finalized. We also need to keep the English cricket board in the loop,” the source said.
The three ODIs are to be played on March 23, 26, and 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune as per the initial plan.