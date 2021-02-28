India vs England ODI Series to see major Changes

COVID-19 Updates World 114,424,987 World Confirmed: 114,424,987 Active: 21,911,207 Recovered: 89,975,334 Death: 2,538,446

USA 29,202,824 USA Confirmed: 29,202,824 Active: 9,045,632 Recovered: 19,632,523 Death: 524,669

India 11,096,731 India Confirmed: 11,096,731 Active: 164,475 Recovered: 10,775,169 Death: 157,087

Brazil 10,517,232 Brazil Confirmed: 10,517,232 Active: 876,529 Recovered: 9,386,440 Death: 254,263

Russia 4,246,079 Russia Confirmed: 4,246,079 Active: 348,160 Recovered: 3,811,797 Death: 86,122

UK 4,170,519 UK Confirmed: 4,170,519 Active: 1,201,606 Recovered: 2,846,208 Death: 122,705

Italy 2,907,825 Italy Confirmed: 2,907,825 Active: 411,966 Recovered: 2,398,352 Death: 97,507

Turkey 2,693,164 Turkey Confirmed: 2,693,164 Active: 98,938 Recovered: 2,565,723 Death: 28,503

Germany 2,444,177 Germany Confirmed: 2,444,177 Active: 125,188 Recovered: 2,248,400 Death: 70,589

Pakistan 579,973 Pakistan Confirmed: 579,973 Active: 21,836 Recovered: 545,277 Death: 12,860

China 89,893 China Confirmed: 89,893 Active: 218 Recovered: 85,039 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 28/2: The three-match ODI series between India and England is set to be played in empty stadium amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases. Uncertainty also prevails on the venue as well. It’s still not clear whether the matches will be played in Pune or the last ODI will be transferred to Mumbai.

The BCCI sources revealed that the board is yet to take a call on whether all the games will be held in Pune or the final game will be played in Mumbai.

“We will not have fans with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. But whether the last game moves to Mumbai or all the matches will be played in Pune is a call that is still to be finalized. We also need to keep the English cricket board in the loop,” the source said.

The three ODIs are to be played on March 23, 26, and 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune as per the initial plan.