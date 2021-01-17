Ice-Cream Tests Positive for COVID 19 in China

-
World
95,007,112
WorldConfirmed: 95,007,112Active: 25,147,974Recovered: 67,827,032Death: 2,032,106
-
USA
24,306,043
USAConfirmed: 24,306,043Active: 9,557,138Recovered: 14,343,644Death: 405,261
-
India
10,558,710
IndiaConfirmed: 10,558,710Active: 209,514Recovered: 10,196,885Death: 152,311
-
Brazil
8,456,705
BrazilConfirmed: 8,456,705Active: 858,571Recovered: 7,388,784Death: 209,350
-
Russia
3,568,209
RussiaConfirmed: 3,568,209Active: 542,212Recovered: 2,960,431Death: 65,566
-
UK
3,357,361
UKConfirmed: 3,357,361Active: 1,749,665Recovered: 1,519,106Death: 88,590
-
Turkey
2,380,665
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,380,665Active: 102,781Recovered: 2,254,052Death: 23,832
-
Italy
2,368,733
ItalyConfirmed: 2,368,733Active: 557,717Recovered: 1,729,216Death: 81,800
-
Germany
2,038,645
GermanyConfirmed: 2,038,645Active: 333,624Recovered: 1,657,900Death: 47,121
-
Pakistan
519,291
PakistanConfirmed: 519,291Active: 34,701Recovered: 473,639Death: 10,951
-
China
88,227
ChinaConfirmed: 88,227Active: 1,205Recovered: 82,387Death: 4,635
Tianjin, 17/1: In a bizarre event in China, Ice-Cream has tested positive for Corona Positive. The health authorities in China are looking out for people who may have come in contact with the doomed ice-cream.
The ice creams were produced by the Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company in the northern Tianjin Municipality. The company had produced 4,836 boxes out of which 1,812 had been sold to different provinces. 2,089 boxes are already sealed according to China Daily. Residents who bought the ice creams have been asked to report their health and physical movements.
Authorities are investing 65 boxes which are sold in local markets. 1,662 employees of the ice-cream company are in quarantine of which 700 have tested negative for the virus.