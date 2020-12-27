Ideal Husband: Man from Rajasthan gifts wife a plot on Moon!

-
Jaipur, 27/12: A man from Rajasthan has gifted his wife three acres of land on Moon on their wedding anniversary. The man from Ajmer named Dharmendra Anija said that he wanted to something special for his wife Sapna Ahuja on their eighth wedding anniversary so decided to buy a plot on the moon.
“It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the Moon for her,” Dharmendra Anija was quoted as saying by ANI.
Dharmendra said it took him almost a year to complete the whole process of buying land in the moon. He bought it through Luna Society International.
“I’m happy. I think I’m the first man in Rajasthan to buy land on the Moon,” Anija added.
“I’m extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. The party was organised by professional event organisers, and the setting was surreal,” said Sapna Anija while expressing her happiness.