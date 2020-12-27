Ideal Husband: Man from Rajasthan gifts wife a plot on Moon!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 80,728,962
    World
    Confirmed: 80,728,962
    Active: 22,041,537
    Recovered: 56,922,606
    Death: 1,764,819
  • USA 19,433,847
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,433,847
    Active: 7,683,425
    Recovered: 11,410,501
    Death: 339,921
  • India 10,188,392
    India
    Confirmed: 10,188,392
    Active: 279,195
    Recovered: 9,761,538
    Death: 147,659
  • Brazil 7,465,806
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,465,806
    Active: 799,525
    Recovered: 6,475,466
    Death: 190,815
  • Russia 3,021,964
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,021,964
    Active: 541,299
    Recovered: 2,426,439
    Death: 54,226
  • UK 2,256,005
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,256,005
    Active: 2,185,600
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,405
  • Turkey 2,133,373
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,133,373
    Active: 119,715
    Recovered: 1,994,034
    Death: 19,624
  • Italy 2,038,759
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,038,759
    Active: 580,941
    Recovered: 1,386,198
    Death: 71,620
  • Germany 1,643,169
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,643,169
    Active: 389,312
    Recovered: 1,223,700
    Death: 30,157
  • Pakistan 471,335
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 471,335
    Active: 39,329
    Recovered: 422,132
    Death: 9,874
  • China 86,955
    China
    Confirmed: 86,955
    Active: 334
    Recovered: 81,987
    Death: 4,634

Jaipur, 27/12: A man from Rajasthan has gifted his wife three acres of land on Moon on their wedding anniversary. The man from Ajmer named Dharmendra Anija said that he wanted to something special for his wife Sapna Ahuja on their eighth wedding anniversary so decided to buy a plot on the moon.

“It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the Moon for her,” Dharmendra Anija was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dharmendra said it took him almost a year to complete the whole process of buying land in the moon. He bought it through Luna Society International.

“I’m happy. I think I’m the first man in Rajasthan to buy land on the Moon,” Anija added.

“I’m extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. The party was organised by professional event organisers, and the setting was surreal,” said Sapna Anija while expressing her happiness.

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.