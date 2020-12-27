Ideal Husband: Man from Rajasthan gifts wife a plot on Moon!

COVID-19 Updates World 80,728,962 World Confirmed: 80,728,962 Active: 22,041,537 Recovered: 56,922,606 Death: 1,764,819

USA 19,433,847 USA Confirmed: 19,433,847 Active: 7,683,425 Recovered: 11,410,501 Death: 339,921

India 10,188,392 India Confirmed: 10,188,392 Active: 279,195 Recovered: 9,761,538 Death: 147,659

Brazil 7,465,806 Brazil Confirmed: 7,465,806 Active: 799,525 Recovered: 6,475,466 Death: 190,815

Russia 3,021,964 Russia Confirmed: 3,021,964 Active: 541,299 Recovered: 2,426,439 Death: 54,226

UK 2,256,005 UK Confirmed: 2,256,005 Active: 2,185,600 Recovered: N/A Death: 70,405

Turkey 2,133,373 Turkey Confirmed: 2,133,373 Active: 119,715 Recovered: 1,994,034 Death: 19,624

Italy 2,038,759 Italy Confirmed: 2,038,759 Active: 580,941 Recovered: 1,386,198 Death: 71,620

Germany 1,643,169 Germany Confirmed: 1,643,169 Active: 389,312 Recovered: 1,223,700 Death: 30,157

Pakistan 471,335 Pakistan Confirmed: 471,335 Active: 39,329 Recovered: 422,132 Death: 9,874

China 86,955 China Confirmed: 86,955 Active: 334 Recovered: 81,987 Death: 4,634

Jaipur, 27/12: A man from Rajasthan has gifted his wife three acres of land on Moon on their wedding anniversary. The man from Ajmer named Dharmendra Anija said that he wanted to something special for his wife Sapna Ahuja on their eighth wedding anniversary so decided to buy a plot on the moon.

“It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the Moon for her,” Dharmendra Anija was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dharmendra said it took him almost a year to complete the whole process of buying land in the moon. He bought it through Luna Society International.

“I’m happy. I think I’m the first man in Rajasthan to buy land on the Moon,” Anija added.

“I’m extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. The party was organised by professional event organisers, and the setting was surreal,” said Sapna Anija while expressing her happiness.