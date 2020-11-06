If you are planning to go to home this Diwali , there is a good news for you

If you are planning to go home on Diwali and Chhath Puja, then tell you that the railway has made changes in the reservation rules. New rules have been implemented. In order to give relief to the passengers, the Indian Railways is going to provide the facility for preparing the second reservation chart rules. This second reservation chart will be prepared 30 minutes before the train opening time. The new change has also been implemented from 10 October. Earlier, in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic, it was changed only 2 hours ago.