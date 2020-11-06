Breaking : Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea hearing deferred till November 27

Bihar,6/11: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail sentence in the fodder scam, has received a major setback. He applied for bail in the Jharkhand High Court. The court was scheduled to hear it on Friday, but the High Court has postponed it till November 27. This means that Lalu Yadav will not be able to come out of jail at the moment. His bail plea will now be heard after Chhath Mahaparva. In fact, on the plea of ​​Lalu Yadav who was jailed in the Dumka Treasury case, a hearing was held on Friday. During this, the CBI had asked for more time to present its stand. After this, the High Court postponed it till 27 November.