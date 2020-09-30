Impact of COVID-19: Deadline to file ITR for AY20 extended to 30 Nov

New Delhi, 30/9: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has further extended the deadlines to file elated & revised ITRs (Income tax return) for assessment yr 2019-20 from 30th September 2020 to 30th November 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The I-T department, in a statement, said that the decision was taken after further consideration of genuine difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the Covid-19 situation.